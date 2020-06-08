Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules in West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

Amid the surging number of COVID-19 cases, West Bengal has begun reopening of shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants from June 8 after a gap of over two months.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has issued guidelines, allowing further relaxations as part of Unlock 1.0, the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

The state government had already eased curbs in the state from June 1, allowing places of worship to reopen and full operationalisation of the jute, tea and construction sectors.

However, it had officially extended the lockdown in the state till June 15.

After this, the West Bengal government has also issued guidelines for easing the lockdown, allowing religious places, malls, restaurants to open in the state from June 8, according to a Jagran report.

Here are the activities that will be permitted in West Bengal:

>> Government offices across the state are allowed to open with a workforce of 70 percent>> Private offices are allowed to operate, but work from home should be encouraged>> Markets are allowed to operate till 9 pm in the state>> Salons and beauty parlours are allowed to open with employees wearing masks and gloves

>> Restaurants, hotels and shopping malls are allowed to open till 9 pm

Here are the restrictions that will remain imposed in the state:

>> Educational institutions, including schools, colleges and coaching centres will continue to remain closed>> Metro and suburban train services will remain closed>> Swimming pools and gymnasiums will remain closed>> Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, entertainment parks and bars will remain closed

>> Assembly for religious, cultural, recreation, political, academic or sporting purposes will not be allowed.

West Bengal has reported 8,187 COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths due to the novel coronavirus so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.