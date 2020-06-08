App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Madhya Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded 9,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 412 deaths.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh will begin gradual lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown from June 8, as several states begin easing restrictions.

The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, will continue. Restrictions will continue in containment zones, where only essential activities are permitted.

Follow our LIVE coverage of Unlock 1.0 here

Close

The state has so far recorded 9,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 412 deaths.

related news

Here are activities that are permitted:

>> Mall, hotels, restaurants and standalone shops

>> Places of religious worship can reopen, except in Bhopal and Indore

>> Government and private offices allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity in Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal municipal corporation areas, and at full strength in the rest of the state

>> Interstate movement of buses

>> Barbershops and salons (already reopened)

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted: 

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, assembly room

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Madhya Pradesh #Reopening India

