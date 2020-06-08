Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Madhya Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Madhya Pradesh will begin gradual lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown from June 8, as several states begin easing restrictions.

The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, will continue. Restrictions will continue in containment zones, where only essential activities are permitted.

Follow our LIVE coverage of Unlock 1.0 here

The state has so far recorded 9,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 412 deaths.

Here are activities that are permitted:

>> Mall, hotels, restaurants and standalone shops

>> Places of religious worship can reopen, except in Bhopal and Indore

>> Government and private offices allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity in Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal municipal corporation areas, and at full strength in the rest of the state

>> Interstate movement of buses

>> Barbershops and salons (already reopened)

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, assembly room

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy