Coronavirus pandemic | Union minister V Muraleedharan in self quarantine

Union Minister V Muraleedharan has gone into self quarantine following suspicion that he might have come in contact with a doctor in Kerala who tested positive for the coronavirus.
First Published on Mar 17, 2020 01:05 pm