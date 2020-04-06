Coronavirus pandemic | Uber to provide cabs for essential services, begins roll-out in Nashik

Uber India is testing a new service to help transport people who need essential services during the nationwide lockdown, according to a report by The Economic Times.

India is currently in a 21-day nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Only essential services are permitted during this period, as identified by the government.

The cab aggregator has sought approval for Uber Essentials, to transport people to essential services such as hospitals, or to someone's house for caregiving, the report said.

Uber has piloted the service in Nashik, where cabs and drivers have received state government-approved passes, the report said. Only two people can be transported at a time.

The service will be rolled out in other cities early this week after the green signal is received, the report said.

“Uber Essentials is for people who want to get out of their homes and move about — patients who need to go to the hospital for dialysis, individuals who need to go to somebody else’s house for caregiving, or people who need to get out of their houses to buy essential goods,” Pradeep Parameswaran, President of Uber India, and South Asia, told The Economic Times.

"We are working on that with regulatory authorities to make sure that we are only supporting travel that is absolutely required," Parameswaran told the publication.

The company has already partnered with the National Health Authority (NHA) to provide transport for healthcare workers at both state-run and private hospitals.





Uber also recently partnered with BigBasket and Spencer's Retail to aid last-mile grocery deliveries.