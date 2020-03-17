App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Two in Noida test positive for COVID-19

"The process of surveillance has been initiated and the second patient has been hospitalised,” Bharagava said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two people in Uttar Pradesh's Noida have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Gautam Buddh Nagar district health department officials said on March 17. One of the patients recently returned from France and is already in isolation. The other has also been quarantined, Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on March 17 after fresh cases were reported from several states.

The cases include 22 foreign nationals and two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 13 cases including one foreigner.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Uttar Pradesh

