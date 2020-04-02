App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Two doctors hurt in stone pelting during COVID-19 tracking in Indore

The incident occurred in Taat Patti Bakhal area when the team of five was trying to find out the whereabouts of the person.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Two women doctors were injured on April 1 in Indore when a team of health officials was pelted with stones while they were trying to trace a person who had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient earlier, police said.

The incident occurred in Taat Patti Bakhal area when the team of five was trying to find out the whereabouts of the person.

A woman doctor said they were rescued by police personnel.

Close

"The moment we started enquiring about that particular person's health, people started protesting and later some of them hurled stones. We were saved by police personnel," she said.

related news

Meanwhile, terming the incident as very unfortunate, Indore chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Pravin Jadia srued that the medical personnel were working to protect people from the corona virus infection but they were pelted with stones.

"Two women doctors suffered injuries on their legs in the incident. They somehow protected themselves by hiding inside the vehicle of tehsildar,"the CMHO said.

A case has been registered at Chhatripura police station.

A police official said that protesters also broke barricades.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 09:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indore

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000cr fresh slippages in Q4; COVID-19 to take a toll on asset quality, says MD&CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000cr fresh slippages in Q4; COVID-19 to take a toll on asset quality, says MD&CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.