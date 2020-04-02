Coronavirus pandemic | Two doctors hurt in stone pelting during COVID-19 tracking in Indore

Two women doctors were injured on April 1 in Indore when a team of health officials was pelted with stones while they were trying to trace a person who had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient earlier, police said.



#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelt stones at health workers who were there to screen people, in wake of #Coronavirus outbreak. A case has been registered. (Note-Abusive language) (1.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/vkfOwYrfxK

— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

The incident occurred in Taat Patti Bakhal area when the team of five was trying to find out the whereabouts of the person.

A woman doctor said they were rescued by police personnel.

"The moment we started enquiring about that particular person's health, people started protesting and later some of them hurled stones. We were saved by police personnel," she said.

Meanwhile, terming the incident as very unfortunate, Indore chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Pravin Jadia srued that the medical personnel were working to protect people from the corona virus infection but they were pelted with stones.

"Two women doctors suffered injuries on their legs in the incident. They somehow protected themselves by hiding inside the vehicle of tehsildar,"the CMHO said.

A case has been registered at Chhatripura police station.

A police official said that protesters also broke barricades.