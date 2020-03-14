App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Tourism industry seeks relief measures from Centre as losses mount

The tourism industry is witnessing about 70-80 per cent cancellation in bookings following the coronavirus outbreak, according to the association.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) on March 14 said its representatives met Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and sought the Centre's intervention to revive the sector which has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The industry is witnessing about 70-80 per cent cancellation in bookings following the coronavirus outbreak, according to the association.

"A complete GST holiday for tourism, travel and hospitality industry for the next 12 months till the time the recovery happens," TAAI president Jyoti Mayal told PTI, detailing the suggestions submitted to the minister on Friday.

The association urged the minister to provide funds from the MGNREGA scheme to support the salaries of employees in the industry.

The association also demanded six to nine months' moratorium on all principal and interest payments on loans and overdrafts, besides deferment of GST and advance tax payments.

They also asked the minister for removal of fees for any upcoming licenses, permits renewal, excise exemption for liquor for the hospitality and travel industry across the country.

The association also sought interest reduction or subvention on term loans and working capital loans.

Mayal said the industry apprehends large scale job loss owing to the restrictions from the outbreak.

Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality, the umbrella body of the sector, has sought to meet the prime minister to apprise him of the situation, she added.

Almost 50 per cent of the annual business in the tourism sector takes place during this period, Mayal said.

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 06:45 pm

