App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Pandemic | Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till July 8

Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Representative image
Representative image

The Odisha government on July 4 declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

All non-essential shops will be closed and non- essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification.

Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Close

Cuttack's COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration also announced a one-day shutdown on Sunday to contain further spread of the virus.

Restrictions will be imposed on vehicular movement and non-essential services.
First Published on Jul 5, 2020 09:02 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.