you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Too early to talk about remdesivir pricing, says Hetero Labs MD

The next step for the companies would be to apply to the DCGI for a licence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
It is too early to talk about the pricing of remdesivir, according to Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director of Hetero Labs.

"In the next few weeks, we will get more clarity in terms of supply chain and quantities. Currently, we are working with the government to understand what are the requirements. Price will be a function of all these variables," Bandi told The Economic Times.

Gilead Sciences has partnered with five companies - Cipla, Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Jubilant Lifesciences and Mylan - to manufacture remdesivir.

Remdesivir, an anti-viral originally used to treat Ebola, has been found to aid recovery of COVID-19 patients.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Gilead has permitted the licensees to set their own price for the drug.

The next step for the companies would be to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for a licence, Bandi told the paper.

He said Hetero Labs will send an application to the DCGI in a few weeks, saying that there will be further public information on remdesivir available in June.

Also read: Explainer | What makes Gilead issue voluntary licenses for COVID-19 drug to generic companies

The Hetero Labs MD also spoke about the usage of the drug, given that its efficacy is still in question. He added that ensuring supply is crucial in case companies need it.

"The first thing is in terms of establishing a supply chain for Indian companies. With respect to the usage, it is not in the company’s domain. The Indian Council of Medical Research and DCGI will see how they want to use it, but the goal for us is to make the product available if India chooses to use it in some form or the other," Bandi was quoted as saying.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

