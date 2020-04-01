Coronavirus pandemic | TikTok donates Rs 100 crore worth of medical apparel to battle COVID-19

The Coronavirus outbreak has been taking the world by storm with over 8 lakh cases worldwide and now, the number of protective clothing is starting to dwindle, even as the numbers are predicted to rise.

Amid all of this, a number of companies have been committing resources as well as donations to help fight the virus and its spread. Adding to the list is popular video platform, TikTok, who have pledged to help doctors and medical professionals who are at the frontlines of this battle.

TikTok, with support from the Union Ministry of Textiles, has pledged to donate four lakh hazmat suits along with two lakh masks worth Rs 100 crore "to protect doctors and front line medical staff in India".

Follow all the live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.

In a recently released statement, the company says, “Keeping the safety of India's medical personnel in mind, TikTok is donating 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and masks - as an important safety measure. The Government of India has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus and through this donation we want to contribute towards this effort.”

The company says their contribution will cover everyone from state to local level medical workers with masks being handed over to the Delhi and Maharashtra governments.