Coronavirus pandemic | Three more test positive in Goa; tally rises to 11

Three out of seven Vasco residents, who returned from Kolkata, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the case count in Goa to 11, a state minister said on Saturday.

At least three out of seven men, who had travelled to Gangapur in Kolkata to deliver barges and arrived in Goa on Friday, have contracted the infection, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

"Swab samples of the three patients have been sent for a confirmatory test at Goa Medical College and Hospital, while the remaining four are under institutional quarantine," he said.

With the detection of fresh cases, Goa's COVID-19 count has risen to 11, he added.

A group of seven locals from Vasco city in South Goa had travelled to Kolkata on April 21 to deliver barges at Gangapur, which is a green zone, Rane said.

"The group arrived in Goa on Friday morning via Mollem check post (South Goa) and were immediately taken for testing, following which three of them were found positive," he said.

Goa, which was earlier declared a green zone, has reported 11 positive cases since May 13.