you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Three Gujarat districts report zero COVID-19 cases

There are three out of 33 districts in Gujarat that have not reported even a single coronavirus case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country, Gujarat has reported 3,774 COVID-19 cases, according to the official website of the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department.

Ahmedabad tops the chart in the state with 2,543 cases, followed by Surat (570) and Vadodara (255). These three districts account for nearly 90 percent of the total coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat.

Apart from these three, districts of Anand (60), Rajkot (55), Bhavnagar (41), Gandhinagar (36), Bharuch (31), Banaskantha (28), Panchmahal (20), Botad (19), Aravalli (18), Patan (17), Chhota Udaipur (13), Narmada (12) and Mahisagar (10) have reported cases in double digits.

However, there are three out of 33 districts in Gujarat that have not reported even a single coronavirus case. These districts are Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Junagadh, according to the state health department data.

The government is carrying out coronavirus testing in the three districts and thousands of people have been quarantined.

According to the government data, 516 people have been tested in Amreli, 198 in Devbhoomi Dwarka and 388 in Junagadh. As many as 3,531, 902 and 1,630 people are under quarantine in the three districts, respectively.

The death toll in Gujarat stands at 181. Of these, Ahmedabad records 128 deaths.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

The total number of people discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in the state is 434 so far. Among those who have recovered from the coronavirus infection is a 90-year-old man from Bhavnagar who was undergoing treatment at the hospital since April 5 and was on oxygen support, according to Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Other patients included a woman from Kutch who remained in the hospital for nearly 36 days and tested positive repeatedly ten times before finally testing negative, she said.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Gujarat #India

