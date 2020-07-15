App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Three-day lockdown in Goa from July 17 to curb COVID-19 spread

Only people associated with essential services and those having medical emergencies will be allowed to move out during the curfew and lockdown, Pramod Sawant said.

PTI

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on July 15 that a three-day lockdown with stricter provisions will be enforced in Goa from July 17.

Besides, there will also be a "Janata Curfew" in the state from 8 pm to 6 am every day with effect from Wednesday till August 10, he told reporters.

Only people associated with essential services and those having medical emergencies will be allowed to move out during the curfew and lockdown, he said.

Sawant said COVID-19 cases are rising in the state, and noted that people are not wearing masks and not following social distancing guidelines.

He said more than 40,000 people in the state have been fined so far for not wearing masks.

"Somewhere, we need to be more strict. There should be awareness and discipline among people," he said.

The chief minister said COVID-19 cases in the state are expected to peak in the next few days due to continued rains.

"We are expecting a spike between July 15 and July 20," he said.

Sawant also said COVID care facilities will be set up in all talukas of the coastal state.

On Tuesday, Goa reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 2,753. The state has so far reported 18 deaths due to the disease.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Goa #Health #India #Pramod Sawant

