Coronavirus pandemic: This is how the higher judiciary is preparing to battle COVID-19

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has made it clear that there cannot be a "complete shutdown" of courts due the coronavirus pandemic.

The CJI held a meeting on March 15 with four apex court judges, including Arun Mishra, UU Lalit, DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao, bar leaders of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) and eminent doctors, including Randeep Guleria from the AIIMS, New Delhi and Balram Bhargava from ICMR to discuss the situation and the steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

At the meeting, Justice Bobde ruled out the possibility of shutdown of the top court and said as virtual courts were on the verge of commencement, there could only be a possibility of limited shutdown at the present instance, SCAORA said in its release.

Justice Bobde had further clarified that any demand of the bar and the bench would be subordinated to the medical advice drawn in the meeting, it said.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates

The bar said that common medical advice was issued by medical experts after the meeting. It includes:

> A declaration ought to obtain by all the persons seeking entry to the court, stating: Whether the person has travelled overseas especially to any of the notified countries? (and in case of the person having visited any of the notified countries he/she should not be allowed any access to the Court); Whether the person has any cough or cold for last one or two days?; and Whether the person has anybody in his close contact of any infected person?

These declaration forms should be filled by all entrants in the entry level, the bar body said.

> To request and encourage people with symptoms to self-restrain and not attend Court.

> To publish awareness of respiratory etiquette vide posters in the premises of the Court and also publicize the same vide social media.

> To install/deploy thermal scan at the entry level.

> To ensure availability of sanitizer in all court rooms, corridors, toilets etc.

> To appreciate and maintain a minimum distance between individuals. Overcrowding to be restrained.

> To promote hand wash with liquid soap as not many people have proper knowledge of the right manner to wash hands with sanitizer.

> To install hand driers and stop using paper napkins and tissues in toilets.

> To educate and promote the eight proper steps of hand wash.

The CJI has suggested that both the SCBA and SCAORA should ensure that "proper communications were to be made with the members of the bar with regard to the awareness of self-discipline and also motivate the members (in case of symptoms) to disclose and self-restrain from attending courts".

The CJI asked bar bodies to deploy volunteers in court halls, and encourage the members to keep distance and request the lawyers to leave the premises as soon as their matter concludes.

"Members of the bar to be prepared to accept, encourage and promote e-filing and video conference of court halls, which will commence shortly," it said.

The judges have also assured that no adverse orders will be passed and adjournments will be granted leniently, it added.

Justice Chandrachud assured that very soon the ‘people to people’ contact will be reduced by introducing court proceedings vide video conference.

The next meeting is scheduled on March 18, the SCAORA said.