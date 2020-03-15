App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Third case of COVID-19 reported in Telangana

The first positive case of a 24-year-old techie, who was thefirst confirmed case in Telangana, was discharged from the state-run Gandhi hospital here on Friday night following his recovery.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 46-year-old person from Telangana tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday,taking the total number of cases to three in the state, health department officials said. On Saturday, the state reported the second COVID-19 positive case, with the samples of a person who travelled to Italy testing positive.

The first positive case of a 24-year-old techie, who was thefirst confirmed case in Telangana, was discharged from the state-run Gandhi hospital here on Friday night following his recovery.

Health officials on Sunday said one of the two samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune tested positive. "We had sent two samples to Pune for confirmation, out of which one was positive and the other negative.The patient returned from the Netherlands on March 9. He is in an isolation ward and undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital. He himself reported to the hospital on March 13," the official said.

Close

Confirming the third positive case, Health Minister E Rajender said on Sunday in the assembly that people (living in surrounding areas) need not worry about quarantine facilities coming up at various places, including in Vikarabad district.

related news

He, however, clarified that treatment to the coronavirus patients will be given at the state-run Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospital in the city. The Telangana government had on Saturday announced a number of measures, including closure of all educational institutions (from primary school to university), coaching centres and summer camps till March 31, to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

According to an official release, Board exams will be held as per schedule. The note advised that marriages and other functions which have already been decided be organised amid family members withattendance be kept below 200.

Owners of marriage halls should not allow the halls to be booked for weddings which are scheduled post March 31. The release said permission would not be given for a week for public meetings, seminars, workshops, celebrations, rallies, exhibitions, trade fairs and cultural events Cinema halls, bars, pubs and clubs with memberships would remain closed for a week, it said.

Indoor and outdoor sports stadia, swimming pools, gyms, gymnasiums, zoo parks, amusement parks and museums would be closed for a week.

All types of sports events have been cancelled for a week, it said. The state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses and Hyderabad Metro rail would run normally.

Sanitation works would be carried out continuously in buses and trains, it said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 08:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.