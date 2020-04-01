Coronavirus pandemic | These doctors are Gods, says woman after recovery from COVID- 19

A grateful 23-year-old woman on March 31 said that she had seen gods in the doctors who cured her of COVID-19 at a state-run hospital in Kolkata and kept on boosting her morale during her 12-day stay in the facility.

The woman returned from Scotland where she was pursuing higher studies on March 19. From the airport here, she went straight to the Beliaghata ID hospital where she tested positive for coronavirus infection. She was discharged from the hospital on March 31.

"I have heard that doctors are Gods. Now I have seen that myself here. I am grateful to them. Everyday, doctors and officials from the state health department motivated me and kept on telling me that there was nothing to panic about the disease as this is as normal as regular flu, cough and cold," she told reporters after reaching home at Habra in North 24 Parganas district.

She urged people to follow the instructions of the state and the central governments to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

"People should not panic. They must maintain hygiene and abide by the ongoing lockdown," she said.

On her return from Scotland, the woman said, she was told at the Mumbai airport to go for home quarantine as she was feverish. However, she claimed that she was not stopped at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

"I had taken paracetamol because I had a mild temperature. At the Mumbai airport, they told me to go for home isolation. But I was not held at the Kolkata airport. I myself went up to them and said I was having a fever. They told me to go and take a test on my own. I went to the Beliaghata ID because I have a brother at home and did not want him to get infected," she said.

On why she decided to come back from Scotland, the woman said, "I decided to return on seeing my friends there started leaving for home. When I had contacted the authorities (in Scotland) they refused me a checkup and asked me to go for home quarantine. Then came back home thinking that Ill get some treatment in West Bengal."

Health department officials said though the woman was released from hospital, she requires to be in home quarantine for another fortnight.