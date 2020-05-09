Coronavirus pandemic | Tendulkar provides financial support to 4,000 underprivileged people

"Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners," Tendulkar tweeted.
Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has donated an undisclosed amount to financially help 4,000 underprivileged people, including children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tendulkar made the donation to the Hi5 Foundation, a non-profit organisation based out of Mumbai.
"Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners," Tendulkar tweeted.
The organisation, through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doing his bit for the needy.
"Thanks @sachin_rt for proving once again that #sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our #COVID19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from @mybmc schools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!"
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365