you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Telangana CM says Hyderabad may produce COVID-19 vaccine by August

If the vaccine is available, then there will be a marked change in the situation, said KCR

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The vaccine against COVID-19 may be produced in Hyderabad during July – August, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on coronavirus containment and lockdown exit plans on May 11, Mumbai Mirror has reported.

According to the report, CM KCR told the PM that attempts are being made to procure a vaccine for COVID-19 and there is a possibility that it would come from India.

He then talked about companies making efforts on producing the vaccine to cure COVID-19. “Companies in Hyderabad are making a lot of effort. There is a chance that the vaccine may be produced from Hyderabad in July-August,” said KCR, as per the report citing a release from the Chief Minister’s office.

If the vaccine is available, then there will be a marked change in the situation, KCR was quoted as saying.

Recently, Bharat Biotech has conveyed to the CM that the work on the COVID-19 vaccine is progressing, the report suggested.

The Telangana CM also discussed the resumption of passenger train services with the PM and urged him not to do that, saying it would lead to movement of people and pose problems in testing them for COVID-19 and quarantining as the state saw a spike in fresh cases.

KCR asked PM Modi "not to revive the passenger train services, which were stopped as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country," an official release said.

Nobody knows who is going from where to where. It is not possible to conduct tests on everyone. It is also difficult to put all those who travelled by trains under quarantine. Hence, passengers trains should not be allowed to ply, he said.

As many as 15 trains are to be operated by the Railways from May 12 on the Rajdhani route from Delhi to all the major cities, including Secunderabad, in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:25 am

tags #coronavirus #India #K Chandrashekar Rao #Narendra Modi #Telangana

