Coronavirus pandemic | Tata Trusts airlifts critical supplies worth Rs 150 crore for deployment across India

Tata Trusts on Thursday said it is airlifting critical supplies, including PPE kits, surgical masks and gloves, worth Rs 150 crore for deployment across the country to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic in association with Tata International Ltd.

The items being imported comprise personal protection equipment (PPE) kits which include coveralls, masks and gloves, N95/KN95 masks and surgical masks of different grades, the philantrophic organsation said in a statement.

Tata Trusts further said the "consignment of about one crore individual units will arrive in multiple batches and will be deployed where these are most needed across the country in the coming weeks".

"The total value committed so far for sourcing of such materials is about Rs 150 crore," it said.

Tata Trusts said its intervention follows Chairman Ratan Tata's call that "urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face".

Earlier last month, Tata Trusts and Tata group firms have together pledged Rs 1,500 crore in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, out of which Tata Trusts had committed Rs 500 crore contribution.