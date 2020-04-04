Coronavirus pandemic | Tamil Nadu reports 74 COVID-19 cases; total goes up to 485

Seventy four people, most of whom attended the Tablighi Jamat meet in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on April 4, taking the total number of cases to 485, health secretary Beela Rajesh said.

"Of the total number, 73 people took part in the Tablighi Jamat congregation at Nizamuddin West in Delhi," she told reporters.

The other COVID-19 patient was from Chennai who had been in contact with a person with an overseas travel history, she said.