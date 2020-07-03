Coronavirus pandemic | Tamil Nadu reports 4,329 cases, tally crosses 1 lakh mark

Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the grim milestone of one lakh COVID-19 cases with the state reporting 4,329 fresh infections and 64 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,385.

The new cases took the state's virus tally to 1,02,721, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of the 4,329 new cases, 2,082 were from Chennai alone.

The total number of those who recovered grew to 58,378, with 2,357 people being discharged from health care institutions on Friday.

With the government ramping up testing, 35,028 samples were tested today, pushing the count to 12,70,720.

According to the bulletin, there are 42,955 active cases in the state including those in isolation wards.

Sixty-five people who tested positive today are returnees from various locations, according to the bulletin.