you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31

Tamil Nadu reported nearly 4,000 fresh cases on June 29, taking the total tally to over 86,000. An additional 62 more deaths took the toll to 1,141

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Tamil Nadu on June 29 extended the state-wide coronavirus lockdown till July 31, hours after Maharashtra did the same.

The stipulations under Unlock 1.0 will continue to remain in place.

Both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been reporting high number of cases and are among the worst-hit by the pandemic in India.

Close

Tamil Nadu reported nearly 4,000 fresh cases on June 29, taking the total tally to over 86,000. An additional 62 more deaths took the toll to 1,141.

Chennai recorded 2,167 of the 3,949 new cases in the state and nearby Chengelpet reported 187, Tiruvallur 154 and Madurai 303.The remainder was scattered in other districts, a health department bulletin said.

After announcing relaxations, including partial resumption of public transport services, as part of Unlock 1.0 across the state from June 1, the government re-imposed intense lockdown in Chennai and parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram from June 19.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

