Coronavirus pandemic | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31

Tamil Nadu on June 29 extended the state-wide coronavirus lockdown till July 31, hours after Maharashtra did the same.

The stipulations under Unlock 1.0 will continue to remain in place.

Both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been reporting high number of cases and are among the worst-hit by the pandemic in India.

Tamil Nadu reported nearly 4,000 fresh cases on June 29, taking the total tally to over 86,000. An additional 62 more deaths took the toll to 1,141.

Chennai recorded 2,167 of the 3,949 new cases in the state and nearby Chengelpet reported 187, Tiruvallur 154 and Madurai 303.The remainder was scattered in other districts, a health department bulletin said.

After announcing relaxations, including partial resumption of public transport services, as part of Unlock 1.0 across the state from June 1, the government re-imposed intense lockdown in Chennai and parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram from June 19.