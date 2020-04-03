App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Tablighi Jamaat funding under scanner of probe agencies

More than 750 persons who were a part of the congregation, organised in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, while thousands have been kept under quarantine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Probe agencies in India are investigating the funding of the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz, which has grabbed headlines across the country for holding a religious congregation that later transformed into a coronavirus hotspot.

According to a report in India Today, the Islamic organisation had received huge sums of money from the Gulf countries. The Delhi Police has also asked questions concerning the finances of the organization in its summons to the chief of the body – Maulana Saad.

For live updates on coronavirus click here

They reportedly enquired about the registration details of Markaz, its office bearers, along with details of income tax returns filed in the past three years. Their PAN numbers, bank statements, and bank account details have also been sought.

Investigating agencies have also asked the Islamic body to submit a list of their employees, the number of congregations organised starting January 1, a layout of the premises including information on where CCTV cameras are installed.

That apart, Markaz will have to produce details of all the devotees including the foreigners who reached after March 12 to attend the religious event, details of devotees who took ill, list of inmates who had to be taken to a hospital post-March 12, and details of attendees who have died.

The Tablighi Jamaat Markaz came under the scanner of the authorities when at least 10 persons who attended the congregation died after testing positive for coronavirus. More than 750 persons who were a part of the congregation, organised in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, while thousands have been kept under quarantine.

To read our full coverage on coronavirus click here 

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 09:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Tablighi Jamaat

