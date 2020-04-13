App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging PM CARES fund

The prime minister is the ex-officio chairman of the fund and the defence, home and finance ministers are its ex-officio trustees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court, on April 13, dismissed a petition which challenged the legality of the constitution of the PM CARES fund for COVID-19 relief, LiveLaw has reported.

Advocate ML Sharma, who had filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), had contended that the power to form a contingency relief fund, such as PM CARES, lies only with the Parliament.

"How can PM CARES come into existence. Power is only with Parliament under Article 266 and 267 to create contingency fund", Sharma had submitted.

Hearing his petition, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, "This is a completely misconceived petition,"

"We will impose the cost on you," the bench, comprising CJI Bobde, and  Justices L Nageswara Rao and MM Shantanagoudar, added.

On March 28, the Centre set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the coronavirus outbreak and provide relief to those affected.

The PIL, which has made all the trustees of the fund as well as the prime minister parties to it, had sought a transfer of the donations received so far in the fund to the Consolidated Fund of India, besides a court-monitored SIT probe into the setting up of the fund.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 05:02 pm

