Coronavirus pandemic | Study says lockdown likely to reduce cases in India by 85%

The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to “break the chain” and curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus may actually help reduce COVID-19 cases in India by 85 percent, a study suggests.

A research conducted by the Shiv Nadar University (SNU) in Greater Noida has found that the projected number of symptomatic cases of novel coronavirus infection in the country can slip by 85 percent by the 20th day of the lockdown.

This means, the number of cases could be contained at 3,500 against 30,790 and the number of deaths can be brought down to 105 against 619, a Hindu BusinessLine report quoting the research stated.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

To arrive at the numbers, the researchers worked on the assumption of an optimistic scenario, where COVID-19 patients would be isolated within a day or two of exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

They also assumed an ideal situation where at least 80-90 percent of the population would be adhering to strict social distancing.

SNU mathematician Samit Bhattacharyya and biologist Naga Suresh Veerapu have, however, informed that the study was based on mathematical modelling before the Delhi Nizammudin event was found out to be a coronavirus hotspot.

Coronavirus pandemic | Top-10 places most responsible for spreading COVID-19 in India

The researchers are now expecting an increase in COVID-19 cases after the lockdown ends. They said: “The 21-day lockdown only helps buy time to prepare ourselves for a better fight against corona. All measures that may limit opportunities for the virus to spread must be continued, which not only limit any individual’s infection hazard but also protect the entire community.”

The SNU researchers further said, all social distancing measures that are being practiced, such as 14-day compulsory quarantine for symptomatic cases, work from home, banning large gatherings, etc, should continue beyond April 14.

They added: “A lack of intervention would result in the number of projected cases in India reaching 2,70,360, while the death toll could cross 5,000 by day 40.”