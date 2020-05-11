Coronavirus pandemic | Study finds link between Vitamin D levels and COVID-19 cases

A study has found a link between low average levels of Vitamin D and the number and mortality rate of COVID-19 cases in 20 European countries.

The research, conducted by Anglia Ruskin University in the UK, found an association between between low levels of vitamin D and susceptibility to acute respiratory tract infections.

The study said Vitamin D stems the release of inflammatory molecules called cytokines, which have been found in excess levels in COVID-19 patients, by affecting the response of the white blood cells.

"We found a significant crude relationship between average vitamin D levels and the number of COVID-19 cases, and particularly COVID-19 mortality rates, per head of population across the 20 European countries," Lee Smith, study co-author from Anglia Ruskin University, said, as quoted by PTI.

Lower number of COVID-19 cases and a lower death death rate were found in Northern European countries, where high average levels of vitamin D were recorded. This is possibly due to less avoidance of sunlight, the study said.

The researchers said Italy and Spain, which have recorded a high number of infections and deaths due to the novel coronavirus, saw lower average levels of Vitamin D.

The study noted that there are other factors that influence the number of coronavirus cases in a country, such as testing and control measures.

"Importantly, one must remember correlation does not necessarily mean causation," said study co-author Petre Cristian Ilie from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the UK.

In the UK, citizens were in April advised to take Vitamin D supplements as people stay indoors during the spring months, missing essential exposure to sunlight.

