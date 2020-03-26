Coronavirus pandemic | Steps being taken under PM Modi's firm leadership will be effective in combating virus: Dalai Lama

The Tibetan spiritual leader has also written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, expressing his support to the efforts being made to control the fast-growing infection
The steps being taken by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm leadership will be effective in containing the spread of coronavirus, the Dalai Lama said today.
India has enforced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus, which has infected nearly 650 people in the country so far. Moreover, some states and Union territories have clamped curfew to restrict movement of people to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tibetan spiritual leader has also written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, expressing his support to the efforts being made to control the fast-growing infection.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!