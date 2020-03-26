App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Steps being taken under PM Modi's firm leadership will be effective in combating virus: Dalai Lama

The Tibetan spiritual leader has also written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, expressing his support to the efforts being made to control the fast-growing infection

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The steps being taken by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm leadership will be effective in containing the spread of coronavirus, the Dalai Lama said today.

India has enforced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus, which has infected nearly 650 people in the country so far. Moreover, some states and Union territories have clamped curfew to restrict movement of people to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has also written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, expressing his support to the efforts being made to control the fast-growing infection.

"Since Himachal Pradesh has been my home for almost 60 years, I naturally feel an affinity for its people. Therefore, as a token of respect and sympathy, I am making a donation from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in order to contribute to providing essential supplies like food and medicine for the poor and needy members of the community," the Dalai Lala wrote.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dalai Lama #India #Narendra Modi

