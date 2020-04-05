App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Steel PSUs contribute over Rs 250 crore to PM-CARES Fund

As per official data, miner NMDC has made the highest contribution among steel PSUs at Rs 155 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel PSUs have contributed over Rs 250 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic. As per official data, miner NMDC has made the highest contribution among steel PSUs at Rs 155 crore.

MOIL, another mining company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, has donated Rs 48 crore.

Steel-makers Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) have given Rs 30 crore and Rs 6.16 crore respectively to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund.

Close

Pellet maker KIOCL has deposited an amount of Rs 10.10 crore into the fund.

related news

Consultancy firm Mecon has made a contribution of Rs 7.75 crore, while e-commerce firm MSTC and Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL) have given Rs 5.54 crore and Rs 5 crore.

The total contribution of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the steel sector amounts to Rs 267.55 crore.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact

Further, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus, about 50 per cent of the staff of the PSUs have been asked to work from home, and only necessary operations at the units of these companies are on.

Those on duty have been provided with proper safety equipment and the companies are sanitising their premises on a regular basis.

The companies are also distributing food packets, masks, hand sanitizers and offering other medical assistance to the communities living near their facilities and offices in various states.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 5, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #MOIL #Narendra Modi #NMDC #PM-CARES fund #Steel Authority of India

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.