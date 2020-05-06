Coronavirus pandemic | States distribute 61% of April quota of free food grains under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the state governments in India have distributed around 61 percent of the free food grains meant for the month of April under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till May 5, the Business Standard has reported citing data captured by electronic Point-of-Sale (e-PoS) devices.

According to the report, some states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh are distributing more than 90 percent of the April month’s quota of free ration, while others like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand have lagged.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the PM Garib Kalyan Package in March, which comprised free food grains to poor, in a bid to mitigate their hardships during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana', the Centre is providing 5 kg of free food grains per month to 80 crore ration cardholders. This free of cost wheat and rice will be provided for three months. Besides, 1 kg of pulses will also be supplied per family.

This is over and above the normal quota of 5 kg of food grains provided per month per person to about 80 crore people under the food law.

To provide this, states have been allocated 4.04 million tonnes of food grains per month for free for April, May and June, totalling around 12.1 million tonnes.

Of this, around 6.76 million tonnes have been lifted by the states from Food Corporation of India's warehouses till May 05, said the report citing an official statement.

Out of this, around 2.48 million tonnes have been distributed as April month’s quota of free grains, while 0.80 million tonnes have been distributed as the quota for the month of May, while 66,633 tonnes have been distributed as the quota for June (in total around 3.35 million tonnes) as per the data captured by e-PoS machines, the report said.

Meanwhile, the second instalment of Rs 500 for May has been transferred so far to over 10 crore women Jan Dhan bank account holders, news agency PTI has reported citing its sources.

The ex-gratia amount is part of the Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the government in late March to tide over the economic crisis induced by COVID-19.

