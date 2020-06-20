App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Staffer in Delhi minister's office dies of COVID-19

Ashok Kumar (48), a resident of Ashok Vihar breathed his last at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Friday afternoon, the official said.

PTI

A stenographer in Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's office died due to coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

Ashok Kumar (48), a resident of Ashok Vihar breathed his last at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Friday afternoon, the official said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Kumar had a fever and was put on a ventilator two days ago.

His younger brother had died of the deadly infection on June 7, the official said. Kumar's wife and son have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

