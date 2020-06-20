Coronavirus pandemic | Staffer in Delhi minister's office dies of COVID-19

A stenographer in Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's office died due to coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

Ashok Kumar (48), a resident of Ashok Vihar breathed his last at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Friday afternoon, the official said.

Kumar had a fever and was put on a ventilator two days ago.

His younger brother had died of the deadly infection on June 7, the official said. Kumar's wife and son have also tested positive for coronavirus.

