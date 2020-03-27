App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Special train ferrying 2.4 lakh litres of milk for Delhiites

Usually, up to 44,660 litres is ferried from Renigunta to New Delhi every month via weekly or daily express trains. However, no milk had been transported since passenger train services were suspended.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Railways has commissioned a special train that would be ferrying as much as 2.4 lakh litres of milk to New Delhi to mitigate the shortage of milk amid the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Although all passenger train services have been banned till April 14 in India to comply with the lockdown, the Indian Railways has allowed freight services to transport essential goods.

The train left Andhra Pradesh’s Renigunta for New Delhi on March 27, said a report by Hindu Business Line.

Close

Since the coronavirus-induced 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced, the need for food security has never been more pronounced.

related news

Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE

Usually, about 80 milk containers carrying 40,000 to 44,660 litres is ferried from Renigunta to New Delhi every month via weekly or daily express trains. But since passenger train services were suspended no milk had been transported.

Six milk tankers have been arranged to transfer milk and all safety precautions are being taken concerned authorities.

The South-Central Railway had sought permission to run an exclusive milk train given the need for the commodity and the Railway Board had agreed immediately.

The South-Central Railway is reportedly also considering allowing the movement of top priority goods to help out the lockdown-hit public.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Railways #trends

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.