Coronavirus pandemic | Special train ferrying 2.4 lakh litres of milk for Delhiites

Indian Railways has commissioned a special train that would be ferrying as much as 2.4 lakh litres of milk to New Delhi to mitigate the shortage of milk amid the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Although all passenger train services have been banned till April 14 in India to comply with the lockdown, the Indian Railways has allowed freight services to transport essential goods.

The train left Andhra Pradesh’s Renigunta for New Delhi on March 27, said a report by Hindu Business Line.

Since the coronavirus-induced 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced, the need for food security has never been more pronounced.

Usually, about 80 milk containers carrying 40,000 to 44,660 litres is ferried from Renigunta to New Delhi every month via weekly or daily express trains. But since passenger train services were suspended no milk had been transported.

Six milk tankers have been arranged to transfer milk and all safety precautions are being taken concerned authorities.

The South-Central Railway had sought permission to run an exclusive milk train given the need for the commodity and the Railway Board had agreed immediately.

The South-Central Railway is reportedly also considering allowing the movement of top priority goods to help out the lockdown-hit public.