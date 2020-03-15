Coronavirus pandemic | Southern Railway withdraws woolen blanket supply in AC coaches

Woolen blankets will no longer be available for passengers in Air Conditioned coaches in the Southern Railway on Sunday announced a series of steps, including disinfecting coaches,to check spread of coronavirus. The blankets would however be given to passengers on demand.

Pillows and pillow covers would continue to be supplied, the railways said.

The withdrawal of blankets would be in force for a period of one month or until further notice, it said, adding the step had been taken on the advice of the Railway Board Among the stepped up measures were spraying of disinfectants on both the exteriors and interiors of all coaches, it said in a release.

The Southern Railway asked passengers to cooperate with them in taking preventive measures and make their own arrangements for blankets or otherwise ask for them from coach attendants during the journey.