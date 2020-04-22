Coronavirus pandemic | Soon, Satyajit Ray’s iconic ‘Feluda’ will detect COVID-19 within minutes

Scientists working at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research — Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) have developed a low-cost test which can detect the coronavirus within an hour, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report states that the test, named Feluda after a fictional sleuth created by filmmaker and writer Satyajit Ray, was developed by two scientists — Dr Souvik Maiti and Dr Debojyoti Chakraborty. It is expected to cost around Rs 500 against the usual RT-PCR test that costs Rs 4,500 in private labs.

According to the report, the test uses cutting-edge, gene-editing tool Crispr-Cas9 system, which the two scientists have re-purposed for the testing of COVID-19.

"We have been working on this for the last two years. This technology is not limited to COVID-19 and can work on any DNA-RNA or single mutations, disease mutations etc," Dr Chakraborty told the newspaper.

"Based on our initial estimates, we think the strip might cost somewhere around Rs 500-600 but the companies will decide the cost. We are waiting for approval from ICMR and then we will move ahead with the companies we are in talks with," Chakraborty added.

According to the researchers, there is an urgent need for extensive testing in the country, and this test might help fill the gap.

"Since it is a visual test, there is no need for complicated training, unlike the current RT-PCR test. It can be done rapidly and can be used at any basic community health centre," Chakraborty said, adding that the scientists' major goal is to make testing as simple as possible "so that it can be widely and easily used".

"Any throat/nose swab sample can be taken and then you do an RT-PCR which converts the RNA and makes multiple copies of DNA. Once you have multiple copies of DNA, then you complicit with the Crispr-Cas9 system and you put it into the strip. Once you put it in the strip, the result will come out in one minute," Chakraborty said.