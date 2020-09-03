172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-pandemic-solapurs-pardhi-community-refuses-to-wear-masks-claims-corona-devi-will-protect-them-5794741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Solapur's Pardhi community refuses to wear masks, claims 'Corona Devi' will protect them

For the past few months, the members of the Pardhi community in Barshi town have been sacrificing chicken and goats and offering them to the new-found goddesses Corona Devi, seeking her blessings to protect them from COVID-19

Moneycontrol News

Blind faith in a deity has encouraged the people of Maharashtra’s Pardhi community to refuse to follow social distancing norms and use of face masks and hand sanitizers. The people here believe that ‘Corona Devi’ will protect them from the novel coronavirus.

Their “belief” in the redundancy of health protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic has left the Solapur administration a worried lot. According to the Business Line, Solapur officials are now actively engaged in efforts to dispel the "rumour" that Corona Devi will cure and protect devotees.

For the past few months, the members of the Pardhi community in Barshi town have been sacrificing chicken and goats and offering them to the new-found goddesses.

Close

Corona Devi was established and christened by the Pardhi locals after a woman claimed the deity came in her dreams and told her she wishes to “stay” in the locality. They claim that no one in the neighbourhood contracted COVID-19 because the Devi protects them and also keeps their loved ones residing in the cities safe.

related news

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The news of Corona Devi’s powers spread swift and far, and people are now reportedly scrambling to get a “darshan” of the Goddess or offer her prayers. The administration is afraid it would be difficult to control the crowd visiting Pardhi if the Corona Devi rumour turns into a religious fanfare.

Speaking on the issue at hand, Santosh Girigosavi, Barshi Police Inspector, said: “As people from other areas started visiting the locality we went there with doctors and explained the gravity of the situation. The spread of education is low in the Pardhi community and hence rumours spread fast. We have filed cases against two people under the Disaster Management Act, IPC- 188, and the Epidemic Act.”

Solapur district has 4,959 active coronavirus patients at present and 791 people from the district have died of COVID-19 already. The total caseload here thus far is 20,456.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.