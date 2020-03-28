App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat; count rises to 53

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ahmedabad has risen to 18, followed by Vadodara at nine, Rajkot and Gandhinagar at eight each, Surat at seven, while Kutch, Bhavnagar and Mehsana have one patient each, Jayanti Ravi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 12 hours, taking the state's tally of COVID-19 patients to 53, a senior official said on March 28.

As many as six new cases were reported since March 27 evening, taking the count of coronavirus patients to 53, principal secretary Health Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the six cases, three were reported from Ahmedabad, one each from Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Mehsana, she said, adding that eight districts in the state have reported positive cases.

Close

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ahmedabad has risen to 18, followed by Vadodara at nine, Rajkot and Gandhinagar at eight each, Surat at seven, while Kutch, Bhavnagar and Mehsana have one patient each, she said.

The state has reported three deaths so far, one each in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, Ravi added.

Gujarat has also covered 4 crore people under its surveillance programme, after first targetting areas where positive cases were reported, then expanding it to cover the entire state, the senior official said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Gujarat #Health #India

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.