Coronavirus pandemic | Six foreign tourists found living in a cave in Rishikesh, sent to quarantine

Six foreign tourists who had been living inside a cave at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand since March 24 have been sent to quarantine at an ashram near the town, news agency AFP has reported.

According to the report, the six tourists — two women and four men hailing from France, the United States, Turkey, Ukraine and Nepal — were staying at a hotel before they ran out of money and moved to the cave.

"Before the lockdown began, they were living in a hotel in the Muni Ki Reti region but they moved to the cave after they ran out of money," Rajendra Singh Kathait, a police inspector, told the news agency.

They had, however, saved some money to buy food and other supplies, Kathait said.

The six tourists have now been moved to the Swarg Ashram, where they would be quarantined for the next 14 days. According to the report, they are not showing any symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The state's tourism department has said about 700 foreign tourists remain stranded in Rishikesh. The government has launched "Stranded in India", a website, to help travelers from abroad.

There are over 16,000 coronavirus cases in India, including 543 deaths, due to the disease.