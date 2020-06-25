App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Single day spike of 4,841 cases new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 192 deaths

The number of active cases in the state stood at 63,342.

PTI

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday increased by 4,841 cases - a new single-day high, taking the count to 1,47,741, while the death toll rose to 6,931, said a health official.

The state also reported deaths of 192 more patients, taking the total fatalities to 6,931, he said.

Out of these, 109 deaths took place in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 83 occurred earlier, but were not listed as those caused by COVID-19, the official said.

Close

They were added to the fatality count on Thursday, he said.

Also, 3,661 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 77,453, the official said.

With this, the number of active patients in the state stood at 63,342.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,47,741, new cases 4,841, deaths 6,931, discharged 77,453 active cases 63,342, people tested so far 8,48,026.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

