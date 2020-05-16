App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Ship from Maldives with 588 Indians to arrive in Kochi on May 17

In its Phase 2 of Operation Samudra Setu, INS Jalashwa left Male for Kochi with 588 Indian citizens including 70 women, 21 children and 497 on board on Saturday morning, a Defence source said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Twitter/@ProDefLko - PRO Defence Lucknow
File image: Twitter/@ProDefLko - PRO Defence Lucknow

Nearly 590 Indian nationals stranded in the Maldives due to COVID-19-induced international travel restrictions were evacuated on Saturday from the island nation on an Indian Navy warship.

In its Phase 2 of Operation Samudra Setu, INS Jalashwa left Male for Kochi with 588 Indian citizens including 70 women, 21 children and 497 on board on Saturday morning, a Defence source said here.

The ship is expected to arrive here on Sunday morning, he said.

Close

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

related news

A source said the inclement weather prevailing in the area had delayed the process of embarkation of people and departure of the ship.

On May 12, the vessel had successfully brought home 698 Indian nationals from Maldives to Kochi.

Another Navy Ship INS Magar under "Operation Samudra Setu" had evacuated 202 Indian citizens from Maldives to Kochi on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the High Commission of India in Maldives has expressed its gratitude to the government of the island nation for ensuring safe repatriation of stranded Indian citizens.

"We are extremely grateful to the Govt. of #Maldives and all concerned agencies in ensuring safe and secure repatriation of nearly 1500 Indian nationals from the Maldives under Op. #SamudraSetu," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

The Indian nationals were screened medically, allotted IDs and their baggage sanitised before boarding the ship.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Navy #INS Jalashwa #Maldives #Operation Samudra Setu

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CBSE class 10th and 12th exam datesheets to be released at 5 PM today

CBSE class 10th and 12th exam datesheets to be released at 5 PM today

Crowds at Wuhan clinics fear coronavirus testing could rekindle disease

Crowds at Wuhan clinics fear coronavirus testing could rekindle disease

Vande Bharat Mission | Up to Rs 40 lakh. That's how much Air India made from one flight. It did 64 in just the first phase

Vande Bharat Mission | Up to Rs 40 lakh. That's how much Air India made from one flight. It did 64 in just the first phase

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.