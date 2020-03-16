App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Share tech-driven solutions to tackle COVID-19: PM Modi

The 'COVID 19 Solution Challenge' is being hosted on the mygov.in website.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter, asking people to share technology-driven solutions for coronavirus. "Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet.  A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia," he said.

The prime minister said such efforts can help many.

The 'COVID 19 Solution Challenge' is being hosted on the mygov.in website.

Close

"The most important factor in preventing the spread of the virus locally is to empower the citizens with the right information and taking precautions...we are also getting inputs with regard to individuals and companies who have developed technologies and innovative solutions, Bioinformatics, datasets, Apps for diagnosis etc that can be leveraged for strengthening the fight against coronavirus," the page on the challenge said.

"In order to involve the community in the fight against the virus, we would want you to share your solutions to help fight #Coronavirus. Submitted solutions will be evaluated for adoption and those selected will be suitable rewarded," it said.

India has so far reported 114 coronavirus cases, including two deaths.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

