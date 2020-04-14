App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan donates 25,000 PPEs to medical staff across Maharashtra

SRK, who also owns the IPL-franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), had committed to contributing to the PM CARES fund, as well as the chief minister's fund for both Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India continues to be at the forefront of fighting coronavirus, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan donated 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical health care professionals across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to thank SRK for his "kind contribution", saying that it will go a long way in "supporting our fight against COVID19 and protecting our frontline medical care team".

Thanking Tope, SRK tweeted, "We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity."

Earlier, SRK and his wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storey personal office space to help expand BMC's quarantine capacity in Mumbai. The duo had ensured that the facility is equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly.

Close

In addition, SRK, who also owns the IPL-franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), had committed to contributing to the PM CARES fund, as well as the chief minister's fund for both Maharashtra and West Bengal.

related news



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.