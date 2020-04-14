Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan donates 25,000 PPEs to medical staff across Maharashtra

As India continues to be at the forefront of fighting coronavirus, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan donated 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical health care professionals across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to thank SRK for his "kind contribution", saying that it will go a long way in "supporting our fight against COVID19 and protecting our frontline medical care team".



Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

Thanking Tope, SRK tweeted, "We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity."

Earlier, SRK and his wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storey personal office space to help expand BMC's quarantine capacity in Mumbai. The duo had ensured that the facility is equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly.

In addition, SRK, who also owns the IPL-franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), had committed to contributing to the PM CARES fund, as well as the chief minister's fund for both Maharashtra and West Bengal.