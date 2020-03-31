Coronavirus pandemic | Send a selfie every hour or face mass quarantine, Karnataka govt to people in home isolation

Amid a nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, the Karnataka government has asked all those observing home quarantine to send selfies with their GPS coordinates every hour, failing which they would be sent to mass quarantine centres.

In a press release issued on March 30, K Sudhakar, Minister of Medical Education in the state government said that the selfie or photo contains GPS coordinates. So the location of the sender gets known. The order excludes sleeping time from 10 pm to 7 am.

The photos should be sent through a mobile app named as ‘Quarantine Watch’.

Sudhakar warned that if those home quarantined fail to send the picture every hour then the government’s teams will reach such “defaulters” and they are liable to be shifted them to government-created mass quarantine facilities.

Sudhakar further said that all the photos sent by people in home quarantine are seen by Government Photo Verification Team. So, if wrong photos are sent then also defaulters will be shifted to mass quarantine.

Further, even Government Quarantine Check Teams will use the app and click photos of those in home quarantine and send them to the government while visiting house to house, said Sudhakar.

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state has reached 91, according to the Health Department.

Among the 91 positive cases. 41 were from Bengaluru, 12 from Mysuru, eight from Chikkaballapura, seven from Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, three each from Kalaburgai, Davangere, Udupi and Ballari, two from Tumakuru, and one each from Kodagu and Dharwad.

All the six discharged patients are from Bengaluru, while one death each was reported in Kalaburgari, Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

(With inputs from PTI)