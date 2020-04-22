App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Sellers demand Delhi’s Azadpur mandi be shut as trader dies of COVID-19: Report

The death was reported just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi allowed the Azadpur mandi, which is Asia’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market, to stay open for 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi’s Azadpur sabzi mandi, one of the biggest suppliers of fruits and vegetables in the national capital, might be shut soon as a jackfruit and pea trader died of COVID-19 on April 21.

The death of the 57-year-old has created panic among the vegetable and fruit sellers of the mandi, who are now demanding the wholesale market be shut to avoid further spread of the disease among people frequenting the place. They have also pushed the authorities to begin implementing containment measures at the mandi.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the death of the trader also brought to fore the demise of two more persons associated with the mandi from the novel coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, a senior district official informed that these were not the first COVID-19 positive cases to be reported from the busy market.

One must note that the death was reported just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi allowed the Azadpur mandi, which is Asia’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market, to stay open for 24 hours.

Anil Malhotra a trader associated with the mandi, said: “The authorities are being very negligent about COVID-19 spread in the market. We urge the government to shut the market for the time being. We are ready to do business in the open while adhering to all social distancing norms and regulations at Japanese Park or any other big stadium.”

Deepak Shinde, District Magistrate (North), said as per the report that the 57-year-old resident of Majlis Park was admitted to a private hospital on April 17 after he exhibited symptoms akin to COVID-19 disease. His sample was sent to test on April 19 and he was confirmed COVID-19 positive on April 20.

He added that the authorities are still trying to contact trace and figure out the number of people who will need to be quarantined and are also looking for his business partner, who might have got infected.



As per the report, earlier a tomato dealer and a cauliflower dealer had also tested positive for COVID-19. While the former is a resident of Shalimar Bagh, the latter had already left for his native in Uttar Pradesh and the authorities are currently engaged in rigorous contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the shop of the deceased trader and the areas surrounding it have been sealed and cordoned off. Further containment measures are being considered and would be implemented on April 21.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi #Health #India

