you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 10:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Second death in India in two days, Delhi woman latest victim

The total number of cases in India rose to 81 on March 13, with Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) reporting fresh cases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 69-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection has died in Delhi, news agency PTI has reported quoting Health Ministry and Delhi government officials.

This is the second virus-related death in India after a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka died on March 10 night. The man was confirmed positive for coronavirus late on March 12 night.

The total number of cases in India rose to 81 on March 13, with Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) reporting fresh cases.

Close

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the novel coronavirus outbreak was at the "containment stage", adding that the Centre and the Delhi government had been working together to deal with it.

Addressing a one-day session of the Delhi Assembly, the chief minister said his government had been taking every step to check the spread of the pandemic.

(This is a developing story. More details waited) 

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

