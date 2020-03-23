Coronavirus pandemic: SC shuts down physical courtrooms

The Supreme Court, on March 23, issued orders to complete shut down physical courtrooms due to the coronavirus pandemic, CNN-News18 has reported.

There has been a nationwide lock-down due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. The Centre has asked all the state governments to follow the measures strictly. All violators of the lock-down will face legal consequences.

As per the order, there will be no physical courtrooms anymore. All proceedings will be held via video-coferencing, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde has said.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

The order has also said that lawyers' chambers need to be sealed by 5 pm on March 24. The CJI has also said that the apex court will remain open only once a week. The situation will be reviewed later on.