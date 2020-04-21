Coronavirus pandemic: SC seeks Centre's reply on restoration of 4G services in J&K amid lockdown

The Supreme Court on April 21 sought a response from the Centre on pleas demanding restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the coronavirus lockdown, LiveLaw has reported.

A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai directed the Centre to file their response on the matter by Sunday, and adjourned the matter for April 27.

A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) was filed by Foundation of Media Professionals, which challenged the Centre’s order of restricting the internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir to 2G only, calling it a violation of Articles 14, 19, 21 and 21A of the Constitution of India.

Article 14 provides equality before law, Article 19 guarantees freedom of speech, Article 21 bestows upon every citizen certain personal liberties, while 21A renders education free and compulsory for children in the age group of six to 14 years.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi argued that the absence of 4G services in the newly formed Union Territory is a cause of concern in three sectors –health, ailments and education. She said one could not consult a doctor or be a part of online classes with the connectivity issues at large.

To this, Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the Centre, said the ongoing issue of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be overlooked.

A similar plea was filed by Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir, wherein it was submitted that more than 27 lakh students are unable to have access to education.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre had abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, and imposed a communication blockade thereafter.

Five months later, in January 2020, following a Supreme Court order, communication services were partially restored, but only at 2G speed for mobile users.