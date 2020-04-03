Coronavirus pandemic: SC issues notice to Centre on PIL seeking free testing of COVID-19

The Supreme Court on April 3 issued a notice to the Centre and sought a reply on a PIL (Public Interest Litigation), which demanded that coronavirus tests be made free of cost in India.

The PIL had also challenged a government advisory, which fixed Rs 4,500 as the cap for carrying out these tests in private labs.

Although government labs and hospitals are carrying out coronavirus tests for free, they are limited to individuals who pass a government-specified screen of filters, such as presence of clear symptoms or recent travel history.

As many as 182 government and 52 private labs are currently carrying out tests to detect the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a Pune-based molecular diagnostic company called Mylab recently won the Indian FDA's approval to ship kits that allow COVID-19 tests for Rs 1,200, CNBCTV18 has reported.

So far, India has reported over 2,300 COVID-19 positive cases, while the death toll stands at 56.

While critics have argued that India needs to ramp up testing of COVID-19 suspects, the Health Ministry maintains that it has not yet seen evidence of community transmission so as to warrant large-scale testing.