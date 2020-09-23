Coronavirus pandemic | Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from India citing COVID-19 case spike

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to and from three nations including India, in view of the spike in fresh coronavirus positive cases in these countries. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) -- Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation regulator – told all airlines on September 23 to discontinue flights to and from India, Brazil and Argentina, where the number of active coronavirus cases remains a cause of concern.

Mint reported that GACA has also told airlines to not fly a person who has been to any of these countries in the past 14 days, before they arrived in Saudi Arabia. Exceptions will however be made for people who have government invitations to visit the three countries.

The duration of the suspension of flight operations to and from the three nations has not been specified in the note sent to the airlines.

A senior airline official, who had received the GACA directive late on September 22, said: “As per the directive, Indian airlines will now not be allowed to operate any flights to Saudi Arabia nor will any flights from the Gulf nation be allowed to fly to India from 24 September.”

He added that it is clear that the step was taken by Saudi Arabia in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in India. The decision may even lead other countries to issue similar suspension orders, the official said, adding that the Indian government should discuss the matter with the Saudi government and get the suspension order revoked.

Though Saudi Arabia does not have a bilateral travel agreement -- such as an air bubble arrangement – with India, several Indian airlines, including Air India, have been operating charter and repatriation flights from Saudi Arabia since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.