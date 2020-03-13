Coronavirus pandemic: SAARC leaders hail PM Modi's initiative, commit support

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to leadership of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) for a common strategy to fight coronavirus, several leaders from the bloc said that they support the initiative.



This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times. Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I have no doubt we will see immediate and impactful outcome. Looking forward to the video conference. https://t.co/2RnokAJQOs

— PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) March 13, 2020



Thank you PM @narendramodi for taking the initiative on this important endeavor. Covid 19 requires collective effort to defeat it. Maldives welcomes this proposal and would fully support such a regional effort. https://t.co/2fxQxe9w1h

— Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) March 13, 2020



Thank you for the great initiative Shri @narendramodi - #LKA is ready to join the discussion & share our learnings & best practices and to learn from other #SAARC members. Let’s unite in solidarity during these trying times and keep our citizens safe. https://t.co/fAiT5w3O8D

— Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) March 13, 2020

"This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times. Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I have no doubt we will see immediate and impactful outcome. Looking forward to the video conference," the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, said in a tweet.President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, thanked PM Modi for the initiative and said that COVID-19 requires "collective effort to defeat it".Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka, meanwhile said that it is a "great initiative".

Echoing the other leaders from the bloc, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said he "welcomes the idea" and said his government is "ready to work closely with SAARC Member States".

"I welcome the idea advanced by PM Modi ji for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease," Oli said.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is A regional intergovernmental organization that comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.