Rs 50l insurance scheme for COVID-19 health workers covers loss of life only

The insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per health worker fighting the novel coronavirus would only cover them for the loss of their life and not any type of expenses incurred on their treatment or during the quarantine.

It has been spelled out in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) issued by the government for the Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting COVID-19. The scheme is a part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26.

As per the FAQ, this accident insurance scheme covers:

> Loss of life due to COVID-19, and

> Accidental death on account of COVID-19 related duty.

The FAQs also defines ‘Accident’ as a sudden, unforeseen and involuntary event caused by external, visible and violent means.

It clearly says, “Any type of expenses related to treatment or quarantine is not covered.”

Who all are covered under the scheme?

> Public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.

> Private hospital staff and retired /volunteer /local urban bodies/ contracted /daily wage /ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of Central/ States/UTs, AIIMS and INIs/ hospital of Central Ministries can also be drafted for COVID 19 related responsibilities

The duration of the policy is for a period of 90 days, starting from March 30. There’s no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required.

The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Laboratory report certifying positive medical test is required for claiming the benefit of the scheme for loss of life on account of COVID-19. However, it is not required in case of Accidental loss of life on account of COVID-19 related duty.