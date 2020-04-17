App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Row over ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy's son's wedding, cops stop journalists 15 km from venue

According to HD Kumaraswamy, after the lockdown was announced, the marriage was planned at their home itself but since social distancing will be a challenge, it was decided to shift the venue to Ramanagara

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: ANI
File image: ANI

A row erupted in Karnataka after journalists were not allowed to enter Ramanagara — the marriage venue of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Times Now has reported.

Mediapersons were stopped at a point at least 15 km from the venue where the wedding is going to happen, said the report, adding that the police have a list of people who will be allowed to go beyond the point.

Nikhil, son of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, will tie the knot with Revathi, the grandniece of former state housing minister M Krishnappa, on April 17.

With congregations of any type not allowed during the lockdown to check the novel coronavirus spread, Kumaraswamy explained in a video message that the event will be a low-key affair of two families with minimum number of people. He also appealed to his party workers, relatives and well-wishers not to visit the venue.

related news

According to him, after the lockdown was announced, the marriage was planned at their home itself but since social distancing will be a challenge, it was decided to organise it at Ramanagara. He cited Bengaluru being in the 'Red Zone' with maximum COVID-19 cases in the state as also a reason for shift in the venue.

The decision to organise the marriage was taken after consulting doctors, including those in his family, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 09:21 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.